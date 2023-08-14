New Delhi: The 41 FIRs against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in various districts of Madhya Pradesh are part of BJP’s “vendetta politics” and the Congress leader’s aggressive campaign will go on in the poll-bound state, the party said on Monday.

"The 41 FIRs filed against Priyanka ji and other senior party leaders are all part of the BJP’s vendetta politics. It is an attempt to threaten us but we will not be cowed down. Priyanka ji has addressed two rallies so far, one in Jabalpur and another in Gwalior. Her aggressive campaign in the state will go on till the assembly polls. The BJP is doing all this as the ruling party has sensed its coming poll defeat and is frustrated over that realization,” AICC in charge of Madhya Pradesh JP Agarwal told ETV Bharat.

“We have been focusing majorly on the issue of corruption in the state government. There is a long list of corruption cases against the state government like the faulty statues of Gods at the Mahakal Temple complex in Ujjain, the Patwari job scam and the nursing job scam which have surfaced recently. We are not talking here about the Vyapam jobs scam which the Congress has been highlighting for long and which has consumed around 50 lives so far. The mystery remains unsolved. They lodged false cases against our party workers and leaders to silence them but no one has backed out,” he said.

The AICC in charge said he has asked the entire state unit to protest the targeting of the party leaders. “One of our MLAs Jitu Patwari has raised a valid demand that a survey of the assets of the BJP lawmakers be done and it should be matched with the assets they had declared before the poll panel in 2018,” said Agarwal.

The Congress veteran compared the party’s anti-corruption campaign ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls with the drive going on in Madhya Pradesh. “The anti-corruption campaign in Karnataka against the previous BJP government attracted the voters. There is widespread anger among the people in Madhya Pradesh over corruption in the state government. That is what has worried the BJP,” he said.

Citing another trend, Agarwal said that like Karnataka, there is a rush of leaders who want to leave the BJP and join the Congress. “The same thing happened in Karnataka where a large number of BJP leaders joined us before the assembly polls as they sensed that the Congress was coming back to power. We are witnessing a similar trend in Madhya Pradesh. Several BJP leaders have joined us and many more will do so over the coming days. This kind of migration is a strong political indicator,” he said.

Agarwal further said that Congress workers and leaders are conducting district-wise conventions while the various AICC observers were touring across the state to mobilize the voters. “The good thing is that our workers have chosen not to back off against threats. There are several issues that they are flagging like the plight of farmers, the safety of women and atrocities against the Tribals,” he added.

