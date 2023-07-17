(Bhopal) Madhya Pradesh: The C-14 coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express caught fire in Bina of Madhya Pradesh on Monday and the passengers of the train had a miraculous escape. All the 36 people in the fire-hit coach were safely evacuated. Official sources said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the train.

The Vande Bharat train from Bhopal to Nizamuddin met with fire mishap as soon as it reached Kurwai Kethora near Bina. A faulty battery installed in the coach might have triggered the fire, sources said. Immediate efforts were taken to extinguish the fire. In fact, on Monday morning at 5.40 am, train number 20171 (Vande Bharat train) left Rani Kamalapati of Bhopal for Nizamuddin of Delhi.

Once the train reached Kurvai Kethora near Bina, smoke emanated from the C-14 coach of the train. Later, fire was noticed by the passengers inside the coach. The passengers turned panicky and started frantically running away from flames. The train came to a halt and the passengers immediately got down from the affected coach.

About 36 passengers were present in the C-14 coach at the time of the incident. All the passengers were taken out safely after the train stopped. After this the fire brigade team was informed. A passenger present in the C-14 coach of the Vande Bharat train said: "Around 7.10 am, when I heard the sound of fire coming from under my seat, I told the people. After that everyone went here and there. They started running. When the train stopped, we saw that the battery of the coach was on fire".

This high speed train is Madhya Pradesh's first Vande Bharat Express to run between Bhopal and Delhi. Prime Minister Modi himself flagged it off on April 1. Its official run started from April 2.