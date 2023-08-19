FIRE BREAKS OUT IN TWO TRAINS PASSING THROUGH MADHYA PRADESH NONE HURT

Gwalior/Chhindwara: Fire broke out on board two trains passing through Gwalior and Chhindwara districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incidents, officials said.

A blaze erupted in the engine of Udaipur-Khajuraho Intercity train near Sitholi station of Gwalior district, an official said. The loco pilots of the intercity train found smoke emanating from the machine room of the engine and stopped the train near Sitholi station, said Manoj Kumar Singh, the public relations officer of North-Central Railways.

They informed the fire brigade and senior officials, following which the fire was brought under control, he said. The train later left for Khajuraho after the engine was changed, which took about three hours, the official said. In a similar incident in Chhindwara, a passenger noticed smoke coming out of the pantry car of Telangana Express heading to Hyderabad from New Delhi, said Mahendra Singh Tekam, the station master of Pandhurna railway station.

The blaze occurred just after the train left Pandhurna railway station. The railway team reached the spot and doused the flames, following which the train left for its destination after a delay of about half an hour, he said. (PTI)

