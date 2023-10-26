Ujjain: The victim of the Ujjain rape case is yet to get a slew of financial benefits including the Nirbhaya Fund announced by the government, Rs 7 lakh and Rs 5 lakh announced respectively by the BJP and the Congress.

So far, about Rs. 3 lakh has reached the the victim's family as financial assistance from the Ujjain and Satna police administration along with the contribution of social workers.

The family of the rape victim, living in a village 35 kilometers away from Satna district headquarters, said till now, only the police administration helped but no government help has come to them.

"Congress and BJP made big promises, but no money reached us. We don't have farmland. The grandfather of the victim is dependent on goat rearing to support the family. We live at a kutcha house and are dependant on ration shop which is a source of 45 kg of ration to the household every month," a family member of the victim said.