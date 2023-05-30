FAMILY PLANNING KITS DISTRIBUTED AMONG COUPLES AT MASS MARRIAGE PROGRAMME IN MPS JHABUA LOCALS PROTEST

Jhabua: A ruckus erupted at a government mass marriage programme after family planning kits were distributed among the couples in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, sources said. It is learnt that a total of 292 couples tied the knot at the mass marriage programme which was held at Thandla taluk of Jhabua district of MP.

The mass wedding programme was held under the MP government's 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivaah Karyakram'(CM's Women's Marriage Programme). Sources said that after the wedding items including make-up kits were distributed among the couples, the kits were found to be carrying family planning items including contraceptive pills.

Soon, a ruckus ensued at the mass marriage program with many people objecting to the distribution of the family planning material among the couples “in the name of make-up kits”. Locals said that when the special makeup kits given to the bride in the program, were opened, family planning tablets like Mala N and Easy Pill and besides other items were found inside.

However, officials associated with the government programme brushed aside the controversy saying that the objection by the locals was unwarranted. Dr JPS Thakur, CMHO, Jhabua while commenting on over the matter said that the family planning kits distributed among the couples was indeed part of the family planning programme of the Health Department in a bid to tackle the issue of population growth.

“The ingredients given in the make-up kit are part of the family planning program. It is our responsibility to make married couples aware about this. There is nothing wrong in this,” Dr Thakur said. Bhursingh Rawat, District CEO, Thandla too said that the distribution of the family planning kits is a conscience effort to make the couples aware about the importance of population control.

It is worth noting that the Panchayat-wise 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivaah Karyakram' programs are being organized across the state in MP these days. Pertinently, a controversy had erupted at another mass marriage programme at Dindori after the would-be brides were asked to undergo pregnancy tests.