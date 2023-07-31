Indore: Madhya Pradesh police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved n printing of fake mark sheets by arresting two members of the gang in Indore district. It is learnt that the arrests were made by Indore's Vijay Nagar police, which is interrogating the accused in the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Dinesh, son of Sevakram Tirole, 41 and Manish, 40-both residents of Ganeshdham Colony Khandwa Naka.

Around 60 fake marksheets of various universities across the country were also recovered from their possession, an official said. He said that the duo was nabbed by a special team of police following specific inputs received by Vijay Nagar police station about a fake marksheet racket being operated in the area. Following the inputs, a special team led by DCP Abhishek Anand was formed which raided the houses of the accused and arrested them.

Sources said that the accused duo along with their acccomplices were running the racket for the last five years. The gang has so far printed more than 1000 fake marksheets of various academic and professional courses including Classes 10 and 12 besides B.A.M.S., B Pharma, M. Pharma, D. Pharma, G.N.M., Lab Tech etc.

It is learnt that the gang has duped candidates of crores of rupees across several states. An official said that many of the candidates to whom the gang has provided the fake marksheets are working in various firms and the busting of the gang could jeopardise their careers. Further investigation into the case is going on while more arrests are expected in coming days based on the disclosure of the arrested duo.