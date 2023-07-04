Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The central tribal university named after revolutionary hero Raja Shankar Shah and found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh is left grappling with the absence of its own building. The University was mooted to bolster the pride of the tribal community was established in 2019.

Even after four years, it continues to operate out of the library building of the Government Autonomous PG College, relying solely on the space available for examinations and academic activities. Interestingly enough the university was allocated 120 acres of land in Sarna but a proper building of the university remains unrealised because of bureaucratic hurdles and political manoeuvres.

Struggle for building- The Raja Shankar Shah University was established in 2019 on 120 acres of land in Sarna, which was allocated by the government for constructing the university's building. Originally named Chhindwara University, the institution was later renamed by the Shivraj Singh government as Raja Shankar Shah University to honour the revolutionary hero. With the mere name change, the university continues to operate out of the library building of the Government Autonomous PG College, relying solely on the space available for examinations and academic activities.

Stifled growth, limited pperations-The absence of a dedicated building has severely hindered the university's progress. Instead of hosting regular classes, the university has been reduced to conducting only examinations. The library building, with its limited area of approximately 6,000 square feet, struggles to accommodate staff members, resulting in cramped working conditions.

Additionally, the lack of adequate storage space forces documents to be scattered on the floors. The university, responsible for overseeing 131 colleges across Balaghat, Chhindwara, Betul, and Seoni districts, is also grappling with a shortage of staff required for administrative tasks. Plans to establish a research center at the university have been put on hold until a suitable building is available.

Waiting for government funds-The university administration has sent a proposal to the government, highlighting the urgent need for a dedicated building. Meghraj Ninama, the university's registrar, emphasised that the lack of infrastructure is impeding the institution's operations. While the land has been allotted, the construction funds and government orders necessary for building the university remain pending.

Political manoeuvres, accusations-The university's building conundrum has become entangled in a web of political manoeuvres. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chhindwara Member of Parliament Nakul Nath, both from the Congress party, have consistently accused the ruling Shivraj government of discrimination. Kamal Nath had alleged that the funds allocated for the university during his tenure were cut.

On the other hand, BJP district president Vivek Bunty Sahu retorted saying that Kamal Nath's government exceeded the prescribed budget in every project, primarily benefiting their own supporters. He claims that the BJP government has already released the required funds for the university building, countering the allegations made by the Congress. In the midst of this political slugfest, the dream of a university for the tribal people of the state remains distant.