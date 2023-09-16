Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The engine and power coach of Indian railways Darshan Express going from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi to Miraj junction in Maharashtra derailed on Saturday morning. Official sources said that the train derailed between Ratlam- Dahod rail section in Madhya Pradesh. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Official sources said that the express train was en route to Miraj junction in Maharashtra to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

Railway officials said, "The engine and the power coach of train number 12494 derailed near Amargarh and Panchpipliya at around 6.45 am on Saturday near Dahod in Ratlam Railway Division. The loco pilot of the train informed the railway officials about the incident, after which medical and accident relief trains of the Ratlam division were sent to the spot."

An accident relief train from Baroda reached the spot after the accident. Ratlam Railways is also preparing to send a relief train soon. At present, railway officials have reached the spot, and are investigating the matter. The rail traffic on this route was affected after the incident. The work to restore the train operation on this route is underway, officials added.

Another official said that the incident occurred near Amargarh railway station in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, located around 320 km from Bhopal.

Preliminary investigation shows that the accident was caused due to a huge boulder which came onto the railway track due to heavy rainfall. Train number 12494 Darshan Express which frays between Miraj Junction in Maharashtra and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi travels a distance of more than 1700 km.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express enroute from Gorakhpur to Lucknow