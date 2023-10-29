Bhopal: This year's Madhya Pradesh assembly polls will have an array of relatives of former top politicians who helmed the state as chief ministers. Ten direct relatives of former Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh have thrown their hat in the ring for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held next month. Of these 10, five candidates are sons of the former CMs, two are nephews, a brother, a grandson and a daughter-in-law. Among the candidates, six are contesting from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and four are contesting from Congress party in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Sixth CM of Madhya Pradesh Govind Narayan Singh's son Dhruv Narayan Singh and grandson Vikram Singh are contesting from Bhopal Madhya assembly seat and Rampur-Baghelan seat in Satna district respectively from the BJP. State's eleventh chief minister Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha's son Om Prakash Sakhlecha is contesting from Jawad assembly seat in Neemuch district from BJP and he is a cabinet minister in current BJP government in the state.

Similarly, 12th CM of Madhya Pradesh Sunder Lal Patwa's nephew Surendra Patwa is contesting from Bhojpur assembly seat in Raisen district from BJP. State's 22nd chief minister Uma Bharti's nephew Rahul Singh Lodhi is a BJP candidate from Khargapur assembly seat in Tikamgarh district. The state's 23 chief minister Babu Lal Gaur's daughter-in-law, Krishna Gaur is in fray from Govindpura assembly seat in Bhopal from BJP.