Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man in an inebriated condition opened fire from his licensed revolver while returning from a party in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. When he told police that he is BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi's brother he was let off with warning.

Mukesh Dubey works as a teacher in Bheeta Secondary School of Jabalpur. Also, he is the village sarpanch and contractor. While returning from a party with his friends, Dubey had stopped his car in Dhanwantari Nagar area in Jabalpur and opened fire from his revolver. He was in an inebriated condition. When police arrived at the spot after being informed by the locals, Dubey identified himself as the brother of BJP leader Vishnoi. Hearing which, the police let him off after issuing him some advisories, locals said.

On inquiry, it was found that Dubey never went to his school in the last 21 years except on national holidays. The school located about 20 km from Jabalpur district headquarters was started in 2002. It has three rooms, including one each for secondary and primary students and one store room. There are 17 students and two permanent teachers apart from two guest teachers. Dubey has been working in this school since 2002. A local resident said he had filed a complaint at the Chief Minister's helpline but no investigation was conducted.

Despite being employed as a teacher, Dubey works as a contractor in his road construction business. Sources said he has a good relationship with BJP leaders and so goes scot free.

District Education Officer of Jabalpur, Ghanshyam Soni, said he has not received any complaint about Dubey skipping school. On the issue of opening fire in inebriated condition, Soni said that it was an issue that was for the police to probe. If we get any complaint then action will be taken against him immediately, he said adding that it is difficult to keep an eye on all the 7,000 teachers in Jabalpur.