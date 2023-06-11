Ujjain Madhya Pradesh In a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that Hindutva and temple are not anyone s personal property The 61yearold Congress leader one of the key persons instrumental in getting the party back to power in Karnataka visited the Mahakaleshwar temple one of the 12 Jyotirlingas here Shivakumar arrived in the holy city on Saturday night at around 800 pm and took blessings of Baba Kalbhairav On Sunday morning accompanied by local Congress leaders the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister attended the Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal Later speaking to reporters Shivakumar exuded confidence that Congress will come to power in Madhya Pradesh where elections are scheduled to be held in or before November 2023 Also read Karnataka women can travel up to 20 km inside border states free of cost in buses under Shakti scheme SiddaramaiahHe lashed out at the BJP saying Hindutva and the temple are not anyone s personal property According to Shivakumar like Karnataka the people of Madhya Pradesh were also troubled by the corruption of BJP and so the victory of Congress was certain in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections This time the doubleengine government will also change in Madhya Pradesh Several Congress leaders including former Chief Ministers Kamalnath and Digvijay Singh are working together for the success of the party he said Shivakumar further said that in Madhya Pradesh Congress will win more seats than it did in the recently held Karnataka polls In Karnataka Congress stormed to power after winning 135 seats in the 224member house Siddharaimah was swornin as the Chief Minister while Shivakumar was made the Deputy Chief Minister of the southern state Shivakumar during his temple visit was accompanied by Congress leaders including MLA Mahesh Parmar Shobha Ojha Jeetu Patwari and othersAlso read Kamal Nath future CM posters in MP BJP calls it daydreaming