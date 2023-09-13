Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Altogether five persons were killed and more than a dozen hurt in a shootout that took place at Renda village in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, police sources said on Wednesday. Two rival factions belonging to the Dangi and Pal communities resorted to indiscriminate firing on farmland following the dispute over the grazing of cattle.

Four people died on the spot and the fifth victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. After the incident, the situation in the village was stated to be tense. As a preventive step, a large contingent of police force has been deployed at the village.

According to police sources, there was a dispute between Prakash Dangi and Pritam Pal pertaining to the grazing of cows on one of their farmlands. The tension was brewing between them for quite some time. Those killed in the firing have been identified as Prakash Dangi, Ramnaresh Dangi, Surendra Dangi, Rajendra Pal, and Raghavendra Pal.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections at the Civil Lines police station. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. A probe into the incident is underway.

The village has been turned into a fortress as a large number of police force has been deployed to stop further escalation of violence.

Also read: Bihar: Three killed in shootout over land dispute in Madhubani