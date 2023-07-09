DIGVIJAYA SINGH BOOKED OVER CONTROVERSIAL POST ON EX RSS CHIEF MS GOLWALKAR

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has been booked by the Indore Police for allegedly sharing a controversial post on former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar on social media.

Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar, popularly known as "Guruji", was the second 'Sarsanghachalak' of the RSS.

An official from the Tukoganj police station said that following a complaint filed by local lawyer and RSS worker Rajesh Joshi, the FIR was registered on Saturday night against Singh under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the FIR, Joshi in his complaint alleged that Singh had shared a controversial poster on Facebook bearing the name and picture of "Guruji" to incite people by creating conflict among Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and Hindus.

The complaint also claimed Singh's Facebook post on Golwalkar allegedly hurt the religious beliefs of RSS workers and the entire Hindu community. A local RSS official in a statement sent to the media alleged that Singh had made a "false and unwarranted post" about Golwalkar on social media to tarnish the organisation's image. Singh on Saturday tweeted a picture of a page carrying several controversial comments quoted to MS Golwalkar.

Golwalkar was quoted as saying he would rather live under British rule than have equal rights given to Dalits, backwards and Muslims. Some other controversial comments were also attributed to him. Senior RSS functionary and its publicity department head Sunil Ambekar accused the former Madhya Pradesh CM of posting a "photoshopped" image. It is baseless and is meant to cause social disharmony, Ambekar said, adding that 'Guruji' never made such remarks.

Ambekar said "Guruji's" life was spent removing social discrimination. Golwalkar was the longest-serving RSS chief and headed the organisation from 1940-73.

