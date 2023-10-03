DECISION TO CONDUCT CASTE SURVEY IN BIHAR WAS TAKEN BY BJP GOVT CLAIMS BJP LEADER SUSHIL KUMAR MODI

Chhindwara: Day after the release of the caste survey report in Bihar, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi on Tuesday claimed that the survey was the decision of the previous BJP government in the state. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha member Member Sushil Modi while talking to the media in poll bound Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, said, “When there was a coalition government of BJP in Bihar, the decision of caste census survey was taken, hence Lalu Prasad Yadav should not indulge in false praise,” Sushil Modi said.

Pertinently, RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has hailed the Bihar caste survey as historic. Yadav said that the caste survey was a a “step towards realising socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan’s dream of Total Revolution”. In a post on X formerly known as Twitter, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “These figures will set an example for the country in making holistic plans for proper development and progress of the neglected and poor and in giving representation to marginalised groups in proportion to the population”.

Pertinently, the Nitish Kumar led Mahagathbandhan government in Boihar on Monday released the findings of the much awaited caste survey on Monday. The report of the caste survey report was released at a press conference in capital Patna by Development Commissioner Vivek Singh. The caste survey report has revealed that 63 percent of the state's population comprises of OBCs (Other Backward Classes) and EBCs (Extremely Backward Classes).