Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly beaten to death and his mother was stripped by a mob over an old enmity in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Thursday, officials sources on Sunday. The incident took place at Barodia Nonagir village under Khurai Dehat police station limts of the district. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Ahirwar.

According to sources, the mob was mounting pressure on him to convince his sister to withdraw a sexual harassment case she lodged in 2019. When Rahul's mother came forward to save him, the accused group stripped her naked and thrashed her. Rahul was seriously injured in the incident and was rushed to the Khurai Civil Hospital for treatment and later was referred to Bundelkhand Medical College, however, he breathed his last on the way to the hospital, sources said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the post-mortem was conducted. Later, the body was handed over to the relatives of the deceased for the last rites. Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased refused to perform the last rites and demanded that the house of the accused be bulldozed.

The District Collector and the Superintendent of Police reached the spot. The District Collector then gave a written assurance to fulfil their demands and then the relatives agreed to perform the last rites on Friday, sources said. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the BJP over the reported killing of the Dalit man and alleged that the ruling party has made the state a "laboratory" for atrocities on the community. He also asserted that the BJP will not return to power in the state in the upcoming assembly polls as the people will teach a befitting session to the party for their atrocities against the deprived sections of society.

"The Prime Minister, who projects the facade of building the Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, does not even flinch at atrocities and injustice meted out to Dalits and tribals in Madhya Pradesh," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X (commonly known as Twitter).

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh tries to hide his "crimes" by washing the feet of the underprivileged only in front of the camera, Kharge said. " But the BJP has made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory for atrocities on Dalits. BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits, three times the national average," Kharge alleged. (With PTI Inputs)