CROSS BORDER WEDDING AMERICAN GROOM COMES ON A MARE TO MARRY MP BRIDE

Bhopal: An American youth flew down to Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho to marry his Indian girlfriend by following the traditional Hindu customs. The wedding was held at a hotel in Khajuraho.

The groom was accompanied by his American friends and some family members. All were found wearing traditional Indian dresses. Likewise any other wedding, the wedding procession came to the venue dancing to the tunes of drums and music. There was a band of musicians and the Americans were found enthusiastically tapping their feet to the popular Bollywood songs.

The groom's friend Michael said that the two had first met when the girl went to the USA for studying. "They became friends and remained in contact even after the girl returned home after completing her studies. Their relationship soon turned into love and they decided to get married. Both of them wanted to marry as per the Indian custom so we came to attend the wedding. We have been very impressed with the grandeur of an Indian marriage. A lot of fun and enjoyment is involved in such a wedding," Michael said.

When the American groom arrived at the venue riding a mare, it caught the attention of everybody. People from the bride's side and the other guests started encouraging him. He and his American friends were all dressed in Indian attires and were closely following the customs that were told to them.

The couple got married as per Hindu customs. They took seven rounds of the sacred fire and followed all the rituals. Finally, the rituals ended with the smearing of sindoor on the bride's forehead. The newly wed couple touched the feet of the elderly members and sought their blessings.