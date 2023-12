COUPLE KILLS HOTELIER GIRLFRIEND OVER FORCED EXTRA MARITAL AFFAIR IN INDORE HELD

Indore: A woman and her husband allegedly killed a hotelier and his girlfriend in Madhya Pradesh's Indore over a forced extra-marital affair, police said on Sunday. The police on Sunday arrested the accused couple Mamta (32) and Nitin Pawar (35) for the murders that occurred in the limits of Aerodrome police station on Saturday, additional deputy commissioner of police Alok Kumar Sharma said.

Hotelier Ravi Thakur (42) and his girlfriend Sarita Thakur (38) were attacked and killed with sharp-edged weapons at her house, he said, adding that the bodies were found in a state of undress. Sarita had introduced Mamta to the hotelier, and they became friendly and began an illicit relationship, the official said.