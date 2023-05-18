COUPLE CONSUMES POISON JUST BEFORE WEDDING IN MADHYA PRADESHS INDORE MAN DIES

Indore: A man allegedly died by suicide after consuming some poisonous substance while his fiance has been hospitalized in the suicide attempt with the victim's family accusing the girl of abetment to suicide, police said on Thursday. The incident has been reported from the Kanadia police station area of Indore.

A police official said that the man identified as Deepak committed suicide moments before his marriage with his fiance identified as Isha. Both Deepak and Isha were scheduled to get married at the local Arya Samaj temple. As Isha was waiting at the temple for Deepak, the latter called her saying that he had consumed poison and was ending his life, Mohd Ramzan, Investigating Officer of the case said.

Isha too consumed the poison and tried to end her life, he said. The people present in the Arya Samaj temple rushed both of them to the hospital for treatment, where Deepak died during treatment. Isha's condition remains stable. Jitendra, Deepak's brother accused Isha of pressurizing his brother to marry her saying his brother had asked Isha to wait for some months which she did not.

Jitendra said that Isha often took money from Deepak and had taken over Rs 80000 from him. He further alleged that Isha was blackmailing Deepak to pressurize him to get married to her. “She demanded Rs 10 lakh from Deepak to break the relationship and threatened him to implicate in a rape case,” he said.

Deepak, he said was working as a manager in Ola. Investigating Officer Ramzan said that the family of the victim has lodged a complaint into the incident and police is investigating the case. He said the family of Deepak has said that Isha had lodged a complaint on CM helpline to pressurize him to get married to her.

Further investigation into the case is going on.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.