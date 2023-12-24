CONSTRUCTION OF FORMER PM ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE MEMORIAL AT GWALIOR HANGS IN BALANCE

Gwalior: Commemorating the 99th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to celebrate December 25 as 'Pride Day', but has forgotten its promise of constructing a memorial. Gwalior holds a special place in the late Prime Minister's political life as he started his career in this region. However, the sad reality is that the Bala Atal Memorial, which was to be built in his memory three years ago, has not been ready till date despite repeated announcements.

For three years, the MP government has been vouching for a statue and a research centre, which would be built as part of the late PM's grand memorial in Gwalior. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Amit Shah had conducted multiple surveys and inspected the area, but in vain.

Did the claims and promises change when the governments changed?

It is worth noting that during the by-elections in 2020, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced the construction of the memorial. He had announced that this would not only become an identity to the nation, but also a global one. However, not a single brick has been laid.

State Vice-President of Congress RP Singh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses Atal Bihari Vajpayee's name to their benefit. Even PM Narendra Modi has emerged victorious in polls using the name of the former PM, Singh claimed. Singh said, "When we spoke to Gwalior Collector Akshay Kumar about this matter, he said the foundation stone will be laid on the Sirol hill."