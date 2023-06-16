CONGRESS SOFT HINDUTVA POLICY WILL BE DISASTROUS FOR PARTY SAYS FORMER UTTARAKHAND GOVERNOR AZIZ QURESHI

former Uttarakhand Governor Aziz Qureshi

Madhya Pradesh: The Congress has been following the soft Hindutva policy. It will be disastrous for the party in the long run. The party has been digging its own grave. This was not the ideology of former Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. The Congress party has deviated from its core ideology of secularism, said senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Governor Aziz Qureshi while talking to ETV Bharat.

Expressing strong reservation over the introduction of "Bajrangbali" and "mace" (Gada) by the Congress party for the upcoming MP assembly elections, the veteran Congress leader said, "Two events — entry of Bajrangbali and Priyanka Gandhi's Narmada river visit to offer prayers was not the right approach by the Congress party to woo voters."

Congress party's core principle was fighting for the rights of the poor, those working in factories, the labour class and farmers. The party will not be able to gain the Hindus vote. Whereas it is losing minority votes as well. Congress party treading on the path of soft Hindutva will be disastrous for the party in the long run, said Aziz.

"I don't have objection over Priyanka Gandhi visiting thousands of times on the banks of Narmada river. But, this was not the right time. She should have done it on some other day. Starting the political event with Narmada Pujan (worship) will send a wrong message to voters, especially among minorities. This was not the ideology of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, said Aziz, adding, "Congress soft Hindutva policy will be detrimental for the party. Hindu voters have already left the party. Muslims are leaving the party."