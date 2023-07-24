CONGRESS PRESIDENT MALLIKARJUN KHARGE TARGETS BJP GOVT IN MADHYA PRADESH OVER CRIMES AGAINST DALITS

Bhopal: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge has targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the caste based violence against Dalits saying that the saffron party was “shattering Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream of social justice every day”. The Congress President's statement comes close to the heels of a Dalit man allegedly smeared with human excreta by a man from another caste in Chhatarpur district of the state.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Kharge said that the second such incident of caste-based discrimination “is going to put humanity to shame”. “Within a month, the second very condemnable and painful incident of Dalit-Tribal atrocities has happened in Madhya Pradesh, which is going to put humanity to shame,” Kharge said.

Earlier, a video had surfaced showing BJP leader urinating on a Dalit man which had caused outrage among the people. Kharge cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2021 he said had revealed that the rate of crimes against Dalits was the highest in BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh. “The highest number of crimes have been committed against tribals, with more than 7 crimes per day.

Our Dalit, Adivasi and backward class citizens of Madhya Pradesh have been suffering humiliation under BJP's misrule for decades. BJP's "Sabka Saath", confined only in advertisements, has become a showy slogan and PR Stunt. BJP is shattering Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream of social justice every day, Kharge said.

The Congress President also demanded that strictest action should be taken over the incident of caste based violence in Chhatarpur. The Congress has lately upped the ante against the incumbent BJP ahead of the state assembly election scheduled by year-end. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to hold a public rally in Sagar district on 13th of August.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also reaching Sagar for a rally. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar by performing Bhumi Pujan for the project.