Congress MLA viral video: Suresh Raje claims video highly morphed; BJP leaders demand strict action

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An obscene video involving Congress MLA Suresh Raje from the Dabra assembly in Gwalior district has stirred controversy in the political circles of Madhya Pradesh. The video showing MLA Suresh Raje, allegedly in a compromising position with a young man has drawn flak from the public and the Opposition. Bhartiya Janata Party leaders slammed the video which surfaced on social media saying that a strict action must be taken against the MLA.

Talking to the media, Suresh Raje said, "My obscene video which is doing rounds on social media is completely edited. It is definitely morphed. I will file a complaint after talking to my legal advisor. This is a conspiracy of the opponents to tarnish my image. But, I know that I have not done anything wrong. My people and my party are with me. I have full faith in my party. This will not stop me from contesting in upcoming elections."

Raje further said, "For the last week, I have been receiving threat messages saying give Rs 50 lakh or else my political career will be ruined. And days after this video surfaced. This clearly shows the conspiracy to implicate me. I will definitely file a complaint regarding the fake video which is doing rounds on social media."

Upon being asked about why he has not made any complaints yet, Raje said, "Yes, I have been receiving blackmail messages, but I did not want to make a complaint then because I wanted to see their next move. And see, it is in front of everyone. If I had registered a complaint, then maybe they released this fake video during the elections. Then It would have been difficult for me to give explanations to the public. This is the right time that they released the video. Now I will take action against them."

Lokendra Prashar, a BJP leader said, "The video involving Congress MLA Suresh Raje in a compromising position is very shameful. He is a representative of the public. The public looks at him. I am surprised that state Congress PCC Chief Kamal Nath is silent on this. A strict action must be taken against the MLA."