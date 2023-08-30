Damoh: Police have registered a FIR against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh for “disturbing communal harmony” through a misleading tweet with regard to a Jain temple in Damoh district of the state, sources said. It is learnt that the case was registered at the Kotwali police station Damoh under section 153-A,177,505(2) following a complaint by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday night.

In the the joint complaint by the two Hindu outfits, they said that the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had made a false claim in a recent tweet that workers of the local Bajrang Dal had barged into the Jain Temple located at Kundalpur in Damoh with a Shivling and created a ruckus there. In the tweet posted on X, formerly known as Twitter on Aug. 27, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had tagged the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Director General of Police Madhya Pradesh to take necessary action in this regard.

"Developed by Acharya Shri Vidya Sagar Maharaj Ji, one of the grandest temples of the country, Shri Digambar Jain Siddha Kshetra * in the Kundalpur complex, since last night the alleged anti-social elements of Bajrang Dal have started mischief by keeping Shivji's pindi. can also take a serious turn. This is a serious matter. Administration should take immediate action," Singh wrote in the post.

Following Digvijay Singh's sensational tweet, a team of police was rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. However, an official said that the visiting team found that that claim by the former chief minister about the communal tensions at the Jain temple were false and nothing such happened at the temple.

Damoh SP Sunil Tiwari had also reacted to Singh's tweet to refute the claim. Later, the Digambar Jain Panchayat, Kundalpur Committee and Bajrang Dal jointly held a press conference accusing Digvijay Singh of disturbing comminal harmony with his misleading tweet. The development has left the Congress on the backfoot ahead of the upcoming assembly election.