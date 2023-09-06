Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday blamed the Congress for the stone pelting incident on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch district. Notably, the stone-pelting incident occurred on the Yatra in the Manasa assembly constituency in Neemuch district on Tuesday. Vehicles were also vandalised in the incident.

Talking to the media, Chouhan said Congress can't digest the fact that the BJP is getting support from people ahead of elections which will see the opposition party's defeat.

"Congress isn't ready to accept the support the BJP is getting in the state. These tricks, however, won't help them, and the BJP will register a big win (in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly election)," he said. Earlier, Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also blamed the Congress for the stone pelting incident on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

"Former CM Kamal Nath had said earlier that stone pelting like Manipur could happen here, he was doing the work of provocation. Former CM and Rajya Sabha MP from Congress Digvijaya Singh had also given the example of Haryana's Nuh, while he was trying to provoke, Mishra told reporters on Wednesday. The seven people on whom the FIR has been registered in connection with the incident are associated with the Congress, he alleged. "Congress is slowly moving towards despair and hopelessness, so naturally, it will resort to this kind of tactics. The people of the state should understand that Congress has made this mistake before and is making the same mistake again," Mishra said.