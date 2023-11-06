Bhopal: Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the viral video of Narendra Singh Tomar's son Devendra Tomar allegedly talking about “transactions worth crore”, sources said. Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, while attacking BJP on the issue of viral video, has demanded the dismissal of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and the arrest of his son Devendra Tomar.

Addressing a presser at the Congress state office in Madhya Pradesh in this regard, Shrinate said that unless action is taken against the father son duo, fair and transparent elections are not possible in Madhya Pradesh. Regarding the viral video, the Congress spokesperson said that the party “neither confirms nor denies this video, but the manner in which transactions worth crores of rupees are being talked about from a mining businessman should be immediately investigated by CBI, ED and Income Tax”.

In response to a question, the Congress spokesperson said that “if ED powers are given to me for two days, then all the BJP leaders will be in jail”. The Congress spokesperson also played the purported viral video of junior Tomar. In the purported video, Narendra Singh Tomar's son Devendra Tomar is seen about “arranging multiple bank accounts for transactions worth crores of rupees with a mining businessman through a middleman”.

Narendra Singh Tomar was also the Union Minister of Steel and Mining between 2014 and 2019. In the viral video, there is also discussion on the party's preparation to “take Rs 100 crore from the RBI through a retired commissioner with the surname Tyagi”. Congress spokesperson demanded the Election Commission to take action by taking cognizance of the video.