CONGRESS AND MANY PARTIES FEEL IF THEY SPEAK FOR MUSLIMS THEN HINDUS WOULD ABANDON THEM CONG LEADER AZIZ QURESHI

Bhopal On a day when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kicked off the campaign for Madhya Pradesh polls from Jabalpur by offering prayers at Narmada river banks senior Congress leader and former Governor Aziz Qureshi stroked controversy by saying that the party leaders were afraid that if they spoke for Muslims then Hindus would abandon them Qureshi said he may be expelled from the party for his statement but the reality is if Muslims forsake a party then nobody else will stay with with them Qureshi said Be it Congress or the Samajhwadi Party many parties are scared that if they talk for the Muslims then the Hindus will go against them I want to warn these parties If they want to expel me from the party for saying this they can do so But I will continue to raise the voice of Muslims A Muslim is nobody s bonded slave But if you do not raise their voice then they will turn away from you Qureshi saidAlleging that Muslims were being ignored by political parties for their soft Hindutva strategy Qureshi urged people of the Muslim community not to compromise with the BJP He said that if Congress does not raise the voice of the Muslims then there are chances that they would not get government jobs and bank loans But this does not mean that the Muslims should compromise with the BJP he said Raising the socioeconomic condition of the Muslims Qureshi told parties that if Muslims abandon them then nobody else will stay with them He asked all political parties to understand the present situation and raise the voice of the Muslims for their own survival Qureshi s statement has raised questions in the political circle over whether leaders within Congress were against Priyanka s soft Hindutva strategy Earlier in the day Priyanka worshipped Narmada river with 101 Brahmins at Gwarighat and then performed maha aarti