CONG TO CELEBRATE DIWALI IN MP ON DEC 3 DIGVIJAY SINGH

Bhopal: Former chief minister Digvijay Singh said that Congress will bag more than 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh and they would be the ones to celebrate Diwali in the state on December 3 when votes are counted.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Singh said that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are not only dissatisfied with the state leadership in Madhya Pradesh, but have lost faith in them. The party struggles with infighting and now there are four contenders for the chief minister's post, he added.

Singh said in 2018, when Congress formed the government, Kamal Nath had become the President of Pradesh Congress five months ago and the party was not much prepared. "In the last five years, we have strengthened the organisation and worked on our weaknesses. We are much better this time. I can definitely say that our situation could not have been better than this," Singh said.

The Congress leader alleged that there is a division in BJP and while earlier Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the accepted leader, now there are four contenders for the post of chief minister. In 2018, Congress had two contenders for the CM's post namely Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, but now there is only one candidate, Kamal Nath, he said.

"Today we are more organised and there are no factions. On the other hand BJP is facing an anti-incumbency wave and the party is divided. Hence I am confident that Congress will form the government with more than 130 seats," Singh said.

When asked as to why BJP is unable to take Digvijay Singh out of their minds, the Congress leader said that he considers it the biggest compliment if the opponents still have Digvijay Singh in their minds though he was the CM twenty years ago. "This is a big achievement for Digvijay Singh and a certificate to my strength," he added.

He further alleged that Modi and Shah have no confidence in the party leadership of the state. The way the election has been turned out as Kamal Nath versus Narendra Modi shows that Modi and Shah have distrust and disappointment towards the BJP leadership here, he said. "The party leadership has completely failed and so the focus has been shifted from Shivraj Singh Chouhan versus Kamal Nath to Kamal Nath versus Narendra Modi," he said.

Chouhan said that the current issue is not about personalities but about their failures. The common people are hit by inflation and unemployment while being plagued by corruption, he said.

Singh said that the BJP-led government took a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh crore for development but no development is visible. When Congress forms the government, 100 percent action will be taken against the criminals and corrupt people.