New Delhi: Days after the party's humiliating defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the Congress Saturday replaced Kamal Nath as the party's state unit chief and appointed Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari in his place.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the Congress, led by Nath, failed to replace the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Sources said Nath was asked to tender his resignation soon after the poll results were out. Nath met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and tendered his resignation thereafter.

"The Congress president has appointed Shri Jitu Patwari as the president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said. "The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president, Shri Kamal Nath," it added. "The Congress president has also approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Umang Singhar as the CLP leader and Shri Hemant Katare as the deputy leader of Madhya Pradesh," the statement said.

Who is Jitu Patwari?

In the 2023 Assembly elections, 50-year-old Patwari was defeated by BJP's Madhu Verma in the Rau assembly seat by a substantial margin of over 35,000 votes.

Patwari embarked on his political journey in 2013 as the MLA from Rau Vidhan Sabha, securing re-election in 2018. However, the electoral landscape took a turn in 2023, resulting in Patwari's defeat. Beyond his legislative roles, Patwari assumed the position of president of the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress, contributing to the party's youth outreach initiatives.

The party's strategic move to field Patwari is being interpreted as a calculated effort to reshape its narrative in the Hindi heartland state, gearing up for the pivotal Lok Sabha elections next year.

Patwari, formerly the cabinet minister overseeing higher education, sports, and youth affairs in Madhya Pradesh under the Kamal Nath government, tendered his resignation during the political turmoil of 2020. This period marked the transition to the BJP-led Shivraj Singh Chouhan regime.

Born on November 19, 1973, in Bijalpur near Indore, Patwari did his schooling at Government Malhar Ashram Higher Secondary School, Indore. He then pursued BA and LLB degrees from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. Patwari's grandfather, Kodarlal Patwari, was a freedom fighter during the Independence movement. His father. Ramesh Chandra Patwari, is an active leader within the Congress.