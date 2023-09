Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim student has obtained a PhD in Sanskrit language at Devi Ahilya University in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Dr Tabassum Syed, the only Sanskrit teacher in the state has done her MPhil and PhD in Sanskrit. She has been teaching Sanskrit in a school for about one and a half decades.

Tabassum said, "After completing my B.Com, I went to Art and Commerce College to take admission in M.Com in 2001. One of my teachers said that Muslims do not know Sanskrit. I felt bad and decided to do my further studies in Sanskrit."

Also read: Sanskrit to be introduced as first language in government run schools in Andhra Pradesh soon

Tabassum started searching for Sanskrit books in the library of Devi Ahilya University, Khandwa Road. After lot of hard work and dedication, she was able to understand the Sanskrit terms and completed her MA in Sanskrit. After doing her MPhil, she did her PhD in Sanskrit in 2008 and was honoured by Arya Samaj.