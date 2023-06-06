CM Dhami likens opposition unity to 'snakes, scorpions, mongooses and crabs'

Gwalior: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday likened the opposition to the snake, scorpion, mongoose and crab on the unity efforts being made by the opposition in the country. CM Dhami said that the way snakes, scorpions, mongooses and crabs unite due to fear of rain, the opposition, too, is also uniting fearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister reached Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on a short stay. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Dhami revealed that he has a childhood connection with Madhya Pradesh as he had spent his childhood there and completed his education in Madhya Pradesh.

Praising Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government, Dhami said that it was because of Shivraj that Madhya Pradesh is witnessing all-around development, adding that Madhya Pradesh has become one of the most developed states in the country. He claimed that BJP will form the government in Madhya Pradesh by winning the next elections, which are slated for later this year.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami was accorded a warm welcome by party workers on reaching Gwalior. He went directly to the hotel from the airport. After taking rest for two hours, he arrived at the wedding ceremony of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's daughter.

