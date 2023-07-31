Vidisha: Fed up with the alleged repeated harassment by a youth, a class 12 student killed herself in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, official sources said on Monday. Police have arrested the accused in the case. The incident took place on Saturday in Lateri town, 90 km from the district headquarters. The father of the deceased girl said that his daughter returned home on Saturday evening.

“When I asked the daughter why she was tense, she said that an auto driver named Amir living in their locality used to harass her everyday,” the father of the deceased girl said. He further said that after the interaction on Saturday evening, his daughter went inside her room saying that she had to study while his wife had gone to the doctor.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Class 12 girl ends life alleging sexual harassment

The deceased girl's father said that when his wife came home, she saw the daughter unconscious in the room. The couple took the girl to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, an official said. It is believed that the girl committed suicide due to the continuous harassment by the auto driver.

The parents of the deceased girl have accused the auto driver of abetment to suicide. Following the alleged suicide of the girl, the parents along with the locals staged a sit in against the accused and asked the police to arrest the driver. The victim's family and locals staged the protest till late night by keeping the body on the road.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav and other police officers reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters, but the family remained adamant on demanding bulldozer action on the house of the accused. Police spokesman Inspector Rakesh Tiwari said that the Latteri police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered against him under section 306 (Abetment of Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.