Bhind Madhya Pradesh A police constable was injured in a clash between two communities during Lord Parshuram procession in Madhya Pradesh s Bhind on Saturday The constable was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatmentAmid tight security arrangement Eid and Parshuram Jayanti was celebrated together in Bhind yesterday In the morning several people offered Eid prayers Later in the evening a large procession was taken out on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti in the city The procession started from Bade Hanuman Mandir to Paras Ram Mandir in Block Colony in Lahar Chungi Initially two groups got into a verbal altercation over slogan shouting which later led to a clash said police Injured constable named Mohit Singh Yadav who was posted on duty said a youth informed him of a dispute between two groups of people in Madhavganj Haat area When Mohit reached the spot he found youths of both the communities arguing with each other Mohit said he tried to pacify them and asked both parties to either join the procession or return to their homes Suddenly some unidentified people started pelting stones in the dark One of the stones hit my head and injured me Mohit saidAlso Read 6 injured in clash between two communities in Panki town Section 144 imposedThe injured constable was admitted to the district hospital for treatment Mohit said such incident is not desirable and it disturbs the peace and harmony during a festival I rushed to the spot so as to ensure peace in the area he added No official statement has come from police in connection with the incident till now