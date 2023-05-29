Bhopal: Putting an end to the ongoing speculation over shifting the Namibian cheetahs from Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to Rajasthan, Union Minister Bhupendra Singh Yadav told ETV Bharat that there is no such plan for shifting the big cats at the moment.

Responding to the recent deaths of cheetahs and cubs in Kuno National Park, the Union minister said that the reason as to why the cheetahs died is not clear. It is also not that the environment at Kuno is not favorable for the cheetahs, he added.

After the death of six cheetahs, including three cubs in the Kuno National Park within a period of two and a half months, there were rumours that the remaining cheetahs would be taken to a sanctuary in Rajasthan. Also, opinion of wildlife experts was sought and it was learnt that a strategy was being made for relocating the animals.

But, Yadav has clarified that there is no plan to shift cheetahs from Kuno as of now. The conditions are favourable in this state for the cheetahs and so there is no need for shifting them elsewhere, he added. He further said that the temperature in Rajasthan is much higher than Madhya Pradesh so the question of shifting there does not arise.

Also Read: New committee formed to supervise cheetah project; Union Environment Minister to take stock of Kuno National Park arrangements on May 29.

Earlier, the National Tiger Conservation Authority had set up a high-level committee for monitoring the 'Project Cheetah'. The committee was entrusted to review the progress of the Namibian cheetahs. It was empowered to invite wildlife experts and seek their opinion from time to time.

Currently, there are 18 cheetahs in Kuno, including one cub. Of the 17 adult cheetahs, seven were brought from Namibia and 10 from South Africa.