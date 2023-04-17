Shivpuri Madhya Pradesh Cheetah Oban which strayed out of the Kuno National Park on Sunday continues to wander in the vicinity of Bairad s residential areas in the Shivpuri district here in Madhya Pradesh The Cheetah was first seen in the fields near Jaurai village and later spotted in Kamai Raiyan and Devpura villages The residents are alarmed as the movements of wild animals are being reported from their nearby placesThe big cat was seen roaming in the fields around the residential area of the Tehsil area On the one hand there is panic among the villagers due to roaming around the residential area of the cheetah There was an eagerness among the villagers to see the cheetah which was in its prime youth Hundreds of youths of the village are gathering in fields and hiding in safe locations in order to steal a glimpse of the felineA youth was seen boldly making a video of a cheetah on his mobile Cheetah Oban who ran away from the Kuno National Park was first seen in Jaurai village of Bairad tehsil area after which the cheetah was seen walking in the fields of Kaimai Raiyan and Devpura villages Late Sunday evening the cheetah s location was in Devpura village At present the cheetah is moving from Devpura village towards the residential area of Bairad townAlso Read Navsari Dog Show in Gujarat big draw among canine lovers far and wideA team from the Shivpuri forest department is constantly monitoring the movements and security of the cheetah and its every activity Actually the forest of Bairad tehsil area of Shivpuri district is adjacent to the border of Kuno National Park This is the reason that the cheetah repeatedly crosses the border of the National Park and enters the forests of the Shivpuri districtA few days ago Oban escaped from Kuno National Park but was soon rescued from Dabarpura Rampura village in the Bairad tehsil area and it was tranquillised in the presence of a team of doctors from South Africa Later Oban Cheetah was released back into Kuno National Park Forest department and veterinary experts say that in such a short time the cheetah cannot be rescued by tranquillizing it againThat s why the forest department is currently engaged in the protection of the cheetah For this the forest department is also taking the help of the local police administration The forest department is engaged in the exercise of taking the cheetah back to the Kuno National Park area will rescue