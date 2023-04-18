Dhar Madhya Pradesh Three youths including Congress councillor of Sardarpur were killed after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck in Madhya Pradesh s Dhar district All three died on the spot while the truck driver absconded Police investigations are on The incident took place at around 330 am on Tuesday when the car coming from Dhar suddenly crashed into the truck from behind Police along with local residents pulled out the passengers from the damaged car The bodies were taken to the Community Health Center of Sardarpur for postmortem Police have seized both the vehicles Police said Pratham Garg 27 Congress councillor of ward number 7 of Sardarpur and son of Gopal Garg died in the accident The other deceased have been identified as Akshay 28 son of Atul Trivedi and Sandeep 28 son of Shankar Rathore Sandeep was a resident of Dalpura in Rajgarh while Pratham and Akshay hailed from Sadarpur Local people said that the car had smashed into the lorry so hard that it was almost crushed down Also Read Bihar Governor s convoy meets with accident seven injured After learning about the accident we rushed to the spot But the three youths were already dead A JCB machine was called to bring down the damaged car Then the bodies were taken out from the car with the help of the residents The truck driver absconded and it has been found that the vehicle was heavily loaded with some powder like substance Investigations are on Sardarpur SDOP Ram Singh Medda said A pall of gloom has descended in the area after the accident