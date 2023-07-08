A customer being offered two kgs of tomatoes on buying a smartphone at Ashoknagar in Madhya Pradesh

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Vegetable prices hitting the rooftop due to short supply is common, but now, a kg of tomatoes are being sold from Rs 100 to Rs 160. Have you ever imagined this? No, but now, tomatoes have become much dearer due to scanty rainfall. News was reported in the media that the food giant McDonald's reportedly dropped tomatoes from their menu.

Farmers will be always at crossroads as they will be deprived of remunerative prices, but now they are on cloud nine, thanks to tomato prices, which are paying huge dividends, those farmers, who cultivated tomatoes are making hay with the sharp rise in prices.

In the present era, heavy competition was going on among mobile shopkeepers. Against that backdrop, mobile shopkeepers are using new schemes to sell their products. One such case was reported at Ashok Nagar mobile showroom in Madhya Pradesh where 2 kg tomatoes are being offered as a gift to customers, who buy a smartphone.

Considering all this, mobile shopkeeper Abhishek Agarwal has offered a special scheme for his customers. Where 2 kg of tomatoes are being given as a gift on purchasing a smartphone. The shopkeeper says that the number of customers is increasing as soon as this scheme is launched.

Due to this, we are selling more mobiles and at the same time, customers are also happy as they are offered tomatoes free. In the rainy season, the tomato crop is destroyed. Due to high transportation charges from Indore to Ashoknagar, the price of tomatoes has increased from Rs 120 to Rs 160 per kg in the last week, said Krishna, a customer.