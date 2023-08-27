BUS CONDUCTOR WHO MOLESTED STUDENTS FACES THE MUSIC FOR HIS MISBEHAVIOUR

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A bus conductor, who molested female students in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, has been punished by the snake charmers by playing 'pungi' near his ear, officials said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Jayendra Rawat. According to sources, the officials found a complaint letter in the police's installed 'Beti ki Peti' box.

On Sunday, when the police opened the box, they found a complaint letter alleging about the bus conductor molesting female students. The Ghatigaon police station in-charge Shailendra Gurjar then informed the matter to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Santosh Patel. The station in-charge and the SDOP reached the bus stand and questioned the bus conductor.

The bus conductor denied misbehaving with female students. While the snake charmers present there learnt about the incident and took the bus conductor to the police station by playing pungi near his ear. When the police brought the accused conductor and the victim students face to face, then the conductor confessed to misbehaviour. The accused conductor, Jayant Rawat, then apologised to the female students and said that he would never repeat his mistake.

SDOP Santosh Patel said, "The conductor molested female students on the bus. Based on a complaint, a case of molestation has been registered against the accused conductor and he will be sent to jail on Monday."