Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Two pilgrims died after the bus they were travelling in overturned after colliding with a truck on Rewa-Banaras national highway this morning. More than 30 pilgrims were injured and had to be hospitalised. Police said that prima facie it appears that the incident took place due to a tyre burst.

The bus, packed with devotees was going from Beohari to Banaras. Local people informed the police and the injured were taken to the nearby hospitals. Some of the injured passengers were admitted to Hanumana Hospital while others were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The two bodies were sent for post-mortem.

According to an inspector of Shahpur police station, the pilgrims had reserved the bus and were going to attend a fair near Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of the sixth Monday of Sawan. They were supposed to offer prayers at the temple after taking bath in River Ganges. It appears that the bus stopped following a tyre burst and was hit by a truck from behind.

The bus overturned after collision. Most of the passengers were asleep when the incident took place. After getting information, police reached the spot and rescued the trapped passengers with the help of locals. Also, a JCB was pressed into action. Police seized the truck and a case has been registered against the driver. Investigations are underway, police said.

Also Read: Haryana: Bus hits divider, hangs from bridge, several passengers injured

Last month, two people died in Rewa after their auto-rickshaw was hit by a speeding car. Twelve people were injured in the accident.