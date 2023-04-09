BURNING MAN IN MIDDLE OF TRAFFIC SHOCKS MADHYA PRADESHS UJJAIN

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) : A heart-wrenching incident happened last night in the Police Station Chimanganj area of ​​the city. A man named Asif reached the middle of the road in a burning condition. Seeing Asif burning, people poured water on him, extinguished the fire and was taken to the hospital. He suffered over 90 per cent burns, sources said.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing Asif sitting in the middle of the road in flames and pleading and shouting for help. On one hand, he blamed unnamed policemen and, on the other hand, he said he didn't recognise the perpetrators of the offence. Responding on the incident, ASP Abhishek Anand of Ujjain said they were investigating the matter.

The incident took place in the public think tank area on the roadside behind Municipal Corporation Zone No 2. Victim Asif hails from Gandhinagar under the Thana Chimanganj area. At around 09:30 pm on Saturday night, burning Asif came out of the toilet and came to the middle of the road and started pleading for help.

Two videos of Asif have surfaced, and in both of them, two types of statements have come out. Asif allegedly said that two people called him and set him on fire and he could not recognise them. Asif Painter, who is a painter, used to work as an informer, sources said. The burning incident may be linked to some bribe sharing relating to a Lokayukta case, the sources said. Some other person had run away with the bribe money.