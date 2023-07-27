BRIJ BHUSHAN SAYS HIS NAME REMOVED FROM WFI VOTER LIST AT HIS BEHEST

Indore: BJP MP from Ayodhya and Wrestlers' Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been removed from the electoral roll of the apex wrestling body, sought to dissociate himself from the controversy on Thursday surrounding his involvement in the molestation of women wrestlers saying he volunteered to remove his name from the list.

"My name is removed from the list after I suggested doing that. This is because a case against me is pending in the court. I don't want any media trial in this matter," Singh said. He made these comments during a meeting organised on the death anniversary of the late Kalyan Singh Kalvi, the founder of Karni Sena in Indore.

Ironically, the MP, who is in the eye of the storm, for sexual abuse allegations, gave pep talks to Karni Sena members on building a constructive society. He said that people should be proud of their ancestors. "We should ask ourselves what are we doing as human beings," Singh said.

He further referred to the poetic works of Akbar AIlahabadi. "Allahabadi mentioned himself as Budhu, who questioned the purpose of human life. What are we doing for our society?" Singh asked. The MP also said that his son is also no longer a part of the Wrestling Federation elections.

According to the constitution of the Wrestling Federation of India, only members of the state executive can be part of the electoral body. As many as 25 people gave testimony against him in the sexual harassment case so far. Apart from the victim wrestlers, internationally acclaimed wrestler Bajrang Punia, other prominent wrestlers and members of Rohtak-based Mahaveer Akhara also gave statement against the WFI chief.