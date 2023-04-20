Bhind Body of a sevenyearold boy has been recovered from his neighbour s cooler Police have arrested three persons in this connection The incident comes five months after the body of a 11yearold boy was found inside a gunny bag near Bhind railway station Police said the victim identified as Gullu is the son of Sushil Tripathi a resident of Ward number 5 of Machhand He used to take tuition from the daughter of Atal Chaurasia who lived in the neighborhood Gullu left home for his tuition class at around 4 pm on Wednesday like any other day When he did not return home after a long time the family members became worried They searched for Gullu but could not find him anywhere Someone told us that he was seen going inside the house of Atal Chaurasia s nephew Santosh Chaurasia When they searched the top floor of the house they found the boy inside the cooler His hands and legs were tied up and he had strangulation marks on his neck said Sushil Tripathi Gullu s father Santosh Chaurasia s elder son Udit Chaurasia has absconded after the incident A complaint was lodged and all members of the Chaurasia family were brought to the police station for interrogation The police have sent Gullu s body for postmortem Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case while investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the murder Also Read 7yearold boy murdered in Uttar Pradesh s PilibhitSoon several people gathered at the Machhand police station curious as to how the incident occurred In view of the increasing crowd police had to deploy a huge number of forces in the area Lahar SDOP Avneesh Bansal said that the police is investigating the case and an FIR has been registered against four persons of which three were arrested last night itself In a similar incident that took place five months ago an 11yearold boy was murdered near the railway station of Bhind by a school director of the neighbourhood The dead body was found inside a gunny bag The police arrested five accused in the incident