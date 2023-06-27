Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a tour to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, said on Tuesday that Madhya Pradesh has a big role in making the BJP world's largest party which closely nurtures its workers, who are the party's biggest strength.

Interacting with party workers in Bhopal, the Prime Minister spoke about party's focus on cadres who, he said, are party's prime assets. "BJP workers are a big unit. We shouldn't consider a booth insignificant. We should rise above from being just political workers and work towards upliftment of the society," he said.

PM Modi will further address 3,000 selected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from across the country. They have been chosen for making an effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party's ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ campaign.

"I am virtually addressing around 10 lakh booth workers of the BJP. No such virtual programme in such an organised manner has ever taken place in the history of any political party," the Prime Minister further said.

He said booth committee should be identified with service and it should be with service spirit. "There is no need to struggle inside the booth, service is the only medium," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, in a tweet, Modi wrote, "This opportunity will further empower their resolve for a developed India." The BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' campaign is aimed at elections in five states, including three Hindi speaking states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan later this year. The party bets big on the campaign which is being overseen by its national president, J. P. Nadda, who arrived in Bhopal on Monday and interacted with booth workers from different states for physical attendance. While addressing the booth workers, Nadda has said that booth workers have been working relentlessly for the two months. "After getting a message from PM Modi, you all will be tasked to take forward his messages to each household and tell the people what kind of development India has witnessed in the past nine years. We all are proud to have such a strong leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. "Out of 80 booth workers across the country, 40 lakh have been enrolled from Madhya Pradesh," MP party chief V. D. Sharma said.