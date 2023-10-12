BJP SNATCHED AWAY RIGHTS GIVEN TO PEOPLE BY CONG PRIYANKA GANDHI IN POLL BOUND MP

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of snatching away the rights that Congress had given to people when it was in power. She also said that 250 scams were recorded during the current tenure of the BJP-led Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla, Gandhi said that Congress has always aimed at strengthening people but BJP works otherwise. She alleged that all the rights and benefits that were given to people by the Congress were snatched away by the BJP when it came to power.

"Whatever rights Congress gave you and all work we did to strengthen you have been snatched away from you by the BJP. Now, sarpanch doesn't have rights and MGNREGA has not even been implemented. There are no jobs in villages and farmers are not getting the minimum support price for their crops", Gandhi said.

She said that Kamal Nath distributed land pattas during its short tenure of 15 months. But, that work too has been stalled by the current government, she alleged.

Asserting that Congress aims at strengthening people, Gandhi said the party's intention is to provide empowerment. She said that the party wants to ensure that people have right over their land.

"(Former Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi provided land leases with the intention that you have right on your land. This is your land, your dignity and so it is you who should have the power in your hands. This has always been Congress' tradition and principles. We have always wanted to strengthen you," she said.

