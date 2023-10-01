Sambhal (Madhya Pradesh): Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke said that the people will give a befitting reply to the rising incidents of assault against Muslims in the upcoming elections. He alleged that Muslim boys are being lynched by mobs amid slogans of "Jai Shri Ram".

"The Muslim boys are being selectively lynched by the BJP and RSS supporters. Leave aside the Muslims, even Hindus are fed up with such attitude. People will express their opinion about this party in the elections," Burke said.

According to him, the recent incident of mob lynching in Rajasthan that left a Muslim youth dead is against humanity. The BJP and RSS are working to kill Muslims by raising slogans of "Jai Shri Ram", he said.

Speaking at his residence in Deepa Sarai, Burke said that earlier if there was any dispute then there used to be fights and the matter got settled. But now, there are incidents of mob lynching. "Mob lynching does not happen in any country. Unfortunately, such incidents are happening in our country," he said.

The MP said that the manner in which the BJP and RSS workers are behaving is not appreciated by anyone. "It is destroying the basic system of the country. Infact, even the Hindus are troubled by this. Today the country is heading towards destruction. The country's progress is being hindered by the narrow-mindedness of a few people," he said.

An 18-year-old, Mohammad Iqbal, resident of Jaipur's Ramganj died on Saturday after being beaten up by an angry mob. The boy was stopped by a group of people, who assaulted him after inquiring his name. The victim's family alleged that the attack was spearheaded by a religious group.