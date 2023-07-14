BJP PLANS MASSIVE VIJAY SANKALP YATRA IN MADHYA PRADESH AHEAD OF UPCOMING ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Bhopal: Ahead of the high stakes Madhya Pradesh assembly election, the BJP is planning a massive Vijay Sankalp Yatra to woo the voters with the party top brass likely to project multiple leaders as the faces of the yatra, ETV Bharat has learnt. Sources within the Madhya Pradesh BJP said that union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has called an emergency meeting of the MP BJP to chalk out a strategy to make the Vijay Sankalp Yatra a success.

The party is likely to project multiple leaders as the faces of the public outreach programme unlike 2018 elections when the campaign was centred around Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, sources said. It can be recalled that Chouhan's yatra in the run up to the 2018 assembly election did not help the party much in the election prospects.

In the 2008 state elections too, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Janashirwad Yatra also did not help the BJP much worrying the party high command. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been the main face of BJP's yatras in the election years. However, considerate of the past trend, the BJP high command has decided to rely on multiple faces for the upcoming Vijay Sankalp Yatra ahead of the upcoming MP assembly election, sources said.

Sources said that the command of the yatra has been given in the hands of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Tomar is said to hold a sway over the party leaders and grassroots workers of the party making him the frontrunner for the post. Sources said that the BJP has divided the electoral constituencies into four zones for the Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

The party has also scheduled a Vikas Parv programme which will be organized between 16th July to 14th August. During the programme, development works worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore will be inaugurated and Bhumi Pujan will be held across the state.