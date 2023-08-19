Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh alleged that BJP is conspiring to create riots in the state likewise Haryana's Nuh while state Congress chief Kamal Nath said that the current BJP-led government is steeped in corruption.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Congress legal cell for the lawyers across the state, Singh said, "The manner in which the BJP-led government is committing injustice and atrocities against the minority communities cannot be tolerated. I have never seen such a thing in my life. Now, I am getting information that plans are afoot to create riots in this state in the same way as that witnessed in Nuh. BJP has understood that there is a lot of resentment against them and so to counter it many such initiatives are being taken."

Singh said that in 2018, lawyers had supported the Congress leading to its victory. "Now, once again lawyers are supporting us and it is expected that we will definitely form the government with full majority," he added.

Reiterating that corruption is the main issue in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister Kamal Nath said that this time it will be a fight against corruption. He told lawyers that they are the protectors of the Constitution. "There is no other country that has so many religions, castes, languages and festivals. The challenge is to ensure that the Constitution does not fall into wrong hands. Along with being a lawyer, you are also a social worker. You have to take a pledge that you will become the protector of culture," Nath said.

Nath said that the state will go for polls in around four months. He said that the upcoming polls will decide the state's future. "The common people is fed up with BJP's lies and false assurances. I have been contesting and winning elections for 40 years. People have become very sensible now. Our government was formed for 15 months. I was the CM, I could have made a deal but I did not do so," Nath said.

He said that during his short stint people saw how loans were waived off, electricity bill was reduced by Rs 100 per 100 units and a cowshed was set up. We had both policy and intention, he added.

The demands that were raised by the lawyers include introduction of old age pension, stipend for three years for the young lawyers and health facilities for them and their families. They further urged the government to bear the expenses of the electricity bills of the lawyers' chambers in the court premises.