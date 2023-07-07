Days after urination fiasco, BJP MLA abuses tribals, threaten them with stick in Bhopal

Bhopal: A video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA abusing the people of the Korku community and threatening them with a stick is going viral on social media. The MLA has been identified as BJP MLA Sanjay Shah of Harda's Timarni assembly. In the video, the MLA was seen abusing people with a stick in his hand openly. However, ETV Bharat, however, could not confirm the veracity of the video.

Attacking the saffron party, Congress spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma said that the BJP MLA again attacked the tribals, abused and threatened to take away the people of the tribal society. She further said that BJP's Shivraj government has always considered the tribals as machines and vote banks for injustice and atrocities.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh: Sidhi urination victim gets Rs five lakh aid

Earlier, a BJP functionary allegedly urinated on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi. The accused identified as Pravesh Shukla, a BJP functionary, allegedly peed on the victim, Dashmat Rawat, a tribal of the Kol community, on July 4. The incident came to light after a video, which was recorded on the instruction of the accused, went viral on social media.

Pravesh Shukla was arrested under Sections 294 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of the tribal labourer, who faced humiliation by the alleged accused. Chouhan shared the images from the event on his Twitter handle, along with a short video. The Chief Minister also presented the labourer with an idol of Lord Ganesha, as a symbolic token of goodwill and blessings. “The mind is sad; Dashmat ji, this is an attempt to share your pain, I also apologise to you, for me the public is God!,” Chouhan said.