BJP MINISTER YASHODHARARAJE SCINDIA UNWILLING TO CONTEST MP ASSEMBLY POLLS DUE TO POOR HEALTH SOURCES

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashodhararaje Scindia has expressed unwillingness to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in the state citing health reasons, sources close to her said on Friday.

Scindia, MLA from Shivpuri since 2013, had told the party leadership a month ago that she didn't want to contest polls as she had contracted COVID-19 four times, these sources told PTI. She had told the BJP leadership she was unable to tour the area exhaustively as was required during a poll campaign and also to remain connected with people in her constituency due to health reasons, the sources added.

Scindia needs at least six months to recover from the ailment and needs rest to tide over exhaustion, they said. Scindia, as state sports and youth welfare minister, had shuttled between stadiums, roped in foreign coaches and devoted herself to the ministry at the cost of her health, they said, adding that MP sportspersons had won a record number of medals in the international arena under her ministership.