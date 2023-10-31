BJP MINISTER CONTESTING MP ASSEMBLY POLLS DECLARES HE HAS FOUR WIVES IN HIS AFFIDAVIT

Bhopal: Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who are contesting the polls from the Barwani Assembly constituency and the other from the Rau Assembly seat of the state, submitted their affidavits ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections mentioning having more than one wife. Minister of Animal Husbandry of Madhya Pradesh Prem Singh Patel, who is contesting as a BJP candidate from Barwani, has mentioned in his affidavit that he has four wives--Asma, Sirvati, Kamali and Kokila--his fourth wife Kokila is the former municipality president of Barwani, while Balwant Patel, son of his first wife Asma, is the president of District Council Barwani.

Three of his wives do not have PAN cards while only the fourth wife Kokila has a PAN card. He declared his total income in 2022-23 as Rs 2.61 lakhs. According to the affidavit, Prem Singh's fourth wife only has Rs 50,000 cash. Meanwhile, Asma and Kamli have nothing in their accounts, while the fourth wife Kokila has Rs 4.13 lakhs in bank deposits. At the same time, Sirvati has Rs 23,000 in her account.

He had mentioned in his affidavit that Asma has jewellery worth Rs 3 lakhs, Sirvati Bai has Rs 2 lakh worth of jewellery, Rs 1.80 lakh worth of jewellery with Kamli Bai and Kokila has jewellery worth Rs 6 lakhs. The total movable assets of all four wives are worth Rs 39.73 lakhs. Prem Singh Patel has movable assets worth Rs 91 lakhs. He has assets worth Rs 1.89 crore, including agricultural land and a house. Patel has immovable property worth Rs 3.40 crore and he has a home loan of Rs 31 lakhs.

Meanwhile, another BJP candidate 71-year-old Madhu Verma, who is contesting from Indore's Rau Assembly seat on a BJP ticket, has mentioned that he has two wives Shashikala Verma and Taruna Verma in the affidavit.

He mentioned that his both wives have PAN cards and both have declared this year's income to be more than Rs 4 lakhs. The BJP candidate uses a mobile phone worth Rs 5,000, while both the wives have mobiles worth Rs 15,000 each. The first wife has assets worth Rs 96 lakhs, and the second has property worth Rs 6 crore.

Verma's wife Shashikala has cash worth Rs 5.75 lakhs. She has Rs 31,000 in her account. They have registered a firm and deposited Rs 13 lakhs in the name of their two sons and two daughters. Shashikala has 45 tolas of gold jewellery worth Rs 22 lakhs and movable assets worth Rs 56 lakhs. She owns one acre of land in Mau worth Rs 40 lakhs.