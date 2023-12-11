Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : After the landslide victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, there was suspense regarding the names of Chief Ministers. However, on Sunday, the party lifted the curtain from the CM face of Chhattisgarh and announced the name. At present, the names of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan CMs are yet to be announced.

Now, in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP Legislative Party meeting is to be held today when it will be decided who will be the new Chief Minister of the state. For this meeting, BJP state president has invited all the MLAs to be present at BJP state office, Bhopal. Guidelines have also been given to the MLAs. The MLAs are instructed not to request their assistants and security personnel to enter the party office and to avoid responding to the media before the meeting.

In this meeting, apart from BJP National President J P Nadda, the BJP three central observers Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, National President of Backward Classes Dr. K. Laxman and National Secretary Asha Lakra will be present. According to the notification issued for the meeting, the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will start from 11 am, after which there will be a lunch break from 1 pm to 3 pm.

After this, there will be a group photo session of the party members of the newly elected MLAs from 3:00 pm. Finally, the legislature party meeting will start once again at 3:50 pm, after which the name of the CM will be announced.

These names are included in CM race: Along with Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Kailash Vijayvargiya, there are also names of Sumer Singh Solanki and Jyotiraditya Scindia the CM race. For now, it remains to be seen who among these the BJP declares as the chief of Madhya Pradesh.

Prayers for Shivraj to become CM again: By this evening, it will be confirmed who will hold the command of MP for the next 5 years, but at present a ritual is being held in Betul to favour Shivraj Singh Chauhan the CM once again. This ritual is being performed by the people of Kirar community of 130 villages of Betul district by reciting Sunderkand in their homes. The people performing Sunderkand say that "this ritual will continue till 13th December."